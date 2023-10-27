LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Tech is hitting their bye week on a bit of downturn this week.

After beating Tarleton State, Houston, and Baylor, the Red Raiders are still yet to get a statement win, now sitting at 3-5 with a month left in the season.

“You know, we’re taking it one game at a time. Our objective is to go out and find a way to beat TCU and go from there,” said Head Coach Joey McGuire.

