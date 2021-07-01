New billboard will feature local, Hispanic Veterans

ODESSA, Texas (FOX 24 News) – A new billboard will soon be going up highlighting some local Hispanic veterans. Today, a look at it was unveiled.

Carol Uranga is the Executive Director of Hispanic Heritage of Odessa.

“Nuestra historia tambien es parte de la historia,” said Uranga. “Our story is also part of the story that’s because we made history too, but it’s not in the books.”

Teresa Servin is a board member with Hispanic Heritage of Odessa.

“The families, I want them to be proud of their families that served. Be proud that they did something in the military,” said Servin.

All of those featured on the billboard were born and raised in Odessa.

“Hispanics did as much as anybody else. We’ve supported this country from the beginning,” said Uranga.

The billboard is expected to go up July 4th and will be located at 2760 Andrews Highway in Odessa.

It will be featured there for a couple of months.