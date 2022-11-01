ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lulu is a local grandmother who moved to Ector County two years ago from the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and she says she prefers driving around there because there aren’t so many drivers breaking the speed limit.

She’s specifically calling out drivers who ignore the speed limit on VFW Lane in Ector County where her dog Saber was recently killed, and the posted speed limit ranges from 30 to 35 miles per hour.

“There was a lady coming down the street and she struck my dog going almost 60 to 70 miles per hour,” said Lulu.

Unfortunately, losing loved ones to speeding crashes is nothing new for Lulu. She lost her cousin Rudy to the same thing in Odessa back in 2019, and it’s another reason she’s so concerned and pleading with everyone in the Permian Basin with a lead foot to slow down, especially on VFW Lane.

“You’re not only putting your life at risk, you could also be ruining a lot of other people’s lives. That extra 5 minutes you might save getting to work, it’s not worth you taking someone’s life or spending your life in prison,” said Lulu.