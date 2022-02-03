PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – The Biden Administration recently announced allocating over $1 billion to initially identify, plug, and clean up abandoned oil and gas wells across the United States.

About $343 million of that money will go to Texas.

The money is expected to go towards the work that’s already in progress for these projects.

You may be asking: What is an orphaned well? An orphaned well is a well where the parties that previously drilled it is no longer operational. Additionally, financial assurance does not exist in these wells.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, there were 6,489 documented orphan wells in Texas as of 2021.

Furthermore, 4,500 wells were plugged and closed in Texas between 2018 and 2020.

According to the Texas Railroad Commission, 76 wells were plugged and closed in the previous fiscal year right here in the Permian Basin.

