ODESSA, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a structure fire in Odessa overnight.

It happened near 8th, and Grandview around 1 am Thursday.

At least seven units arrived on the scene to help put out flames.

It took about 45 minutes for the fire to be put out.

Bystanders say whatever caused the fire sounded like gunshots and looked like fireworks, and that flames erupted immediately after.

No word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.