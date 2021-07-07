Be Our Change – Local Marine Corps Veteran featured on new billboard

ODESSA, Texas (FOX 24 News) – We recently told you about a new billboard that highlights some local, Hispanic veterans. It’s sponsored by Hispanic Heritage of Odessa and is located at 2760 Andrews Highway in Odessa. We introduce you to an Odessa woman among those being featured.

Cindy Luna Delgado signed up for the United States Marine Corps as soon as she turned 18.

“It’s truly an honor, it means a lot that they even recognized, acknowledged and appreciate all veterans,” said Delgado. “My dad thought this was not somewhere women belonged and he wasn’t approving of that, he wasn’t supportive.”

The good news though, her parents eventually came around.

“I went off to bootcamp for three months and when I came back, my parents had a big celebration with the United States flag and the Marine Corps flag. They were so proud of their daughter who was now a Marine. So, it was a wonderful feeling. It was a sense of accomplishment,” said Delgado.

The Marine Corps veteran says during her four years of service the lessons she learned were priceless.

“I think that was kind of the beginning of me knowing that possibilities are endless. I knew if i could do this, I could do more,” said Delgado.

Serving in the military is something she recommends especially for young people with no direction in life.

“The discipline, the person that I am, I definitely have to attribute that from my time in the Marine Corps,” said Delgado.

All of those featured on the billboard have ties to the Basin. It will remain there for the next couple of months.