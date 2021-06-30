Be Our Change – A dreamer with a dream

ODESSA, Texas (FOX 24 News) – A local DACA recipient and business owner has quite a story to tell. What he wants everyone to know about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Policy and his dream!

Gerardo Mazariegos is the owner of Sno King.

‘”I feel like I’m fighting for my American dream,” said Mazariegos.

This so called “dreamers” dream is to make his “Sno King” business a franchise.

“I want to be able to build my business and be successful in this country and be able to give back,” said Mazariegos.

The Odessa man was born in Mexico and came to the United States at the young age of four..

“I know I don’t want to go back to Mexico. The U.S. is my home, Texas is my home,” said Mazariegos. “Not all of us are criminals, how a lot of people perceive us.”

For those who are criminals, his message is simple.

“If you can’t follow the rules, then good luck wherever you end up,” said Mazariegos.

The local business owner was also candid about DACA.

“Every two years we have to go under a very thorough FBI background check,” said Mazariegos. “I myself have tried applying for the military several times but was turned down because I’m a DACA receipient. I can’t receive any benefits from the government, none whatsoever because I am under the DACA program.”

He believes people have this misconception that they receive benefits and says he does pay taxes.

“I was so excited to pay taxes. It’s just been a journey and I’m happy to be here,” said Mazariegos.

He hopes his journey also includes combining Sno Iing and coffee.

“A lot of people are surprised when I tell them I went to coffee school. The best way I can describe it is it’s kind of like a trade school but just coffee. They teach you how to properly make espresso, the science behind espresso, how to properly brew coffee,”said Mazariegos.

Behind this dreamer, another story: one he was reluctant to share and just hopes it serves an inspiration.

“It doesn’t matter what your background is or where you came from, chase your dreams, follow your goals, work hard,” said Mazariegos.

He also believes strongly in giving back. This month, he was working to raise money for the West Texas Crisis Center.