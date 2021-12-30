PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) — If 2021 was the year of weather extremes, then February 2021 would be the most extreme month of the year.

That’s when the state’s power grid suffered a catastrophic failure which left thousands in the dark.

The ice and snow highlighted some flaws in the state’s power grid. The equipment was not weatherized.

When the long period of cold weather made its way to the Lonestar State, it created chaos.

A similar weather event happened 10 years ago and the federal government recommended that Texas weatherize power equipment. But, it did not.

It’s important to note that the power grid in Texas is independent of the rest of the nation’s power systems.

The state legislature has introduced bills that would help to prevent future outages in extreme weather.