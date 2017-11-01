Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
Top Stories
South Africa’s leader vows to restore order, catch plotters
Top Stories
Taliban say they want Afghan deal, even as they battle on
Virus transforms hajj in Mecca and future of the pilgrimage
Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action
Man arrested for hopping airport fence, trying to board jet: ‘Life is not a video game’
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Canadiens’ Price left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft
Top Stories
Verstappen crashes out after first lap battle with Hamilton
Russia at Tokyo Olympics with new name, more doping disputes
The Latest: Oosthuizen bogeys and tied with Morikawa
LEADING OFF: Pads-Nats resume after shooting outside DC park
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
Big 2 Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
4th of July Scavenger Hunt
Community
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Destination Texas
Travel Quiz
Honoring The Graduates 2021
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
local news
Be Our Change – Local Marine Corps Veteran featured on new billboard
Video
Fighting for justice for twins killed by accused drunk driver
Video
New billboard will feature local, Hispanic Veterans
Video
Be Our Change – A dreamer with a dream
Video
Be Our Change – Side Bar & Grill
Video
More local news Headlines
Special event will benefit Hope House of Odessa
Video
Be Our Change – Local artist express his journey through his art
Video
Be Our Change – Odessa Police Officer goes above and beyond
Video
COVID-19 pandemic leading to tens of thousands of delays in cancer screenings
Video
Benefit dance for Odessa girl fighting cancer
Video
Local record store has been in the Basin for 45 years
Video
Be Our Change – Miss West Texas Pageant
Video
Bees swarm Odessa home, experts warn the public to stay cautious
Video
The Permian Basin Hamburger Company
Video
From prison to successful business owner
Video
Don't Miss
Sex Offenders Living in Odessa
Video
Judge blocks new applications to DACA program, Biden vows to appeal
Video
Nearly 140 illegal migrants arrested in Van Horn
Gallery
Woman held captive for 2 months rescued after leaving notes in public bathrooms in PA
Alonso bests Mancini, Ohtani for 2nd straight HR Derby title