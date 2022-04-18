Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
83°
Midland
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Seen On TV
Basin Business Report
Business
Education Report
Powering the Permian
State News
BorderReport
National
Political
Investigations
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn …
Lawmakers seek police boss’ journals in Ronald Greene …
Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White …
2 in 5 Venmo users reveal sensitive information
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
Matthews’ 3-point game powers Maple Leafs past Lightning …
Top Stories
Torres hit in 9th, Yanks win 10th in row, beat Blue …
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Bruins 5-1 in playoff series …
Herro scores 25, Heat take Game 1 over 76ers 106-92
AP source: WNBA to honor Griner with decal on teams’ …
About Us
TV Schedule
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Mom & Me Photo Contest
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Teacher Surprise
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Noticias Permian Basin
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lea-S NM
Odessans killed in crash in Lea County
Top Lea-S NM Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Odessans killed in crash in Lea County
5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his …
Road rage incident leads to arrest
Midlander arrested, charged with indecency with a …
OPD recovers stolen trailer
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up