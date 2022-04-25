Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
63°
Midland
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Seen On TV
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Press Releases
Business
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Chuy’s begins to hire employees ahead of grand opening …
Missing Texas National Guard soldier identified
Twitter deal with Musk could come Monday: reports
Far-right Le Pen plots parliament win after loss …
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
Praying football coach takes case to Supreme Court
Top Stories
Deion Sanders highlights HBCU prospects ahead of …
LEADING OFF: Scherzer back home in St. Louis, Houck …
Cabrera could be the last for a while to reach 3,000 …
Ingram, Pelicans overwhelm Booker-less Suns to tie …
About Us
TV Schedule
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Mom & Me Photo Contest
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Teacher Surprise
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Hometown Heroes
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Noticias Permian Basin
Search
Please enter a search term.
Honoring The Graduates 2022
Don't Miss
Trio arrested in Walmart theft
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza had a different name in …
Drug lord’s daughter released early from prison
Mom & Me Photo Contest
Chuy’s begins to hire employees ahead of grand opening …
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up