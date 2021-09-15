Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
5 takeaways after Newsom survives California recall attempt
Top Stories
‘The bones are good’: Homeowners use decorations to attract buyers
Video
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into eastern waters
Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike
Disturbance at Odessa apartment complex
Video
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Silver Star Nation
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Dodgers clinch postseason berth in 8-4 win over D-backs
Top Stories
USC Trojans saddened by Helton’s “heart-wrenching” firing
Bryan Brothers set to play exhibition match in Midland
Video
Garcia hits 30th HR, Texas beats Astros in Greinke’s return
NASCAR shifts season-opening exhibition to L.A. Coliseum
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Teacher Surprise
Permian Basin Restaurant Week
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Greatest of All Time 2021
Cutest Little Football Fan
Community
Hunger Action Month
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Hispanic Heritage Month
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Destination Texas
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
Hispanic Art of the Permian Basin Contest
Don't Miss
MISD student charged with felony burglary, accused of $8K damage
Video
Disturbance at Odessa apartment complex
Video
Meet the Team
What you need to host a tailgate party