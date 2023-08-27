Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to reporters during a media availability in Statuary Hall of the Capitol on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday addressed the potential for an impeachment inquiry of President Biden, calling such a move a “natural step forward” following House Republican-led investigations of Biden and his family that the California Republican said uncovers foreign dealings while Biden was vice president.

When asked by “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo if McCarthy plans to bring forward an impeachment inquiry of Biden when Congress returns in September, he responded by crediting House Republicans for probing the Biden family’s finances.

“So, if you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy signaled last month the House GOP’s investigation into the Biden family’s foreign business dealings, particularly those connected to Biden’s son Hunter Biden could rise to the level of an impeachment inquiry.

McCarthy said an impeachment inquiry into Biden will give Congress “the apex of legal power to get all the information they need.”

House Republicans have in recent months embarked on a widespread investigation of Hunter Biden during his time on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president.

Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, testified last month to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability in a closed-door meeting, which lawmakers said included assertions that Hunter Biden sold the “illusion of access” to his father and that Hunter Biden sometimes put his father on speakerphone to talk to his business associates. Archer said he was not aware of President Biden committing any wrongdoing but Republicans insist that is not the case.

Pointing to Biden’s previous claims that he did not talk to his son about his foreign business activities, McCarthy argued such assertions are “not true,” and claimed Biden was involved with his son’s business meetings and a related dinner. McCarthy also claimed the Biden family received payments and gifts.

Hunter Biden is being investigated by federal authorities separate from the House Republicn probes. Earlier this month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as special counsel after a plea deal on tax and gun charges fell apart during an initial hearing on the matter.

Republicans have criticized that deal, despite it no longer being upheld, while federal investigators seek to charge Hunter Biden either in Washington, D.C. or California after the tax charges in Delaware were dismissed in order to being charges against him elsewhere.

“We also have a DOJ that gave – tried to give a sweetheart deal to Hunter Biden, and the judge said no,” McCarthy said.

As he has done in the past, McCarthy pointed to the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers last month who said the Justice Department slow-walked an investigation into Hunter Biden and showed him preferential treatment.