GOP rivals Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and former President Trump took competing stages Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa, in dueling campaign events with just days before the Hawkeye State votes, and only hours after rival Chris Christie suspended his presidential campaign.

Haley and DeSantis came out swinging in their first one-on-one match-up, the fifth and final primary debate, on CNN, before the Iowa caucuses, which are Monday.

In the debate’s first hour, Trump answered questions in a live town hall with Fox News.

Here’s where candidates stand in Iowa, from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill.

Follow along below for live updates from both events throughout the evening.

Some highlights so far: