Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) isn’t ruling out a 2024 Senate bid, saying that she’s “committed” to keeping retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s (D-Mich.) seat in Democratic hands.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday, Dingell acknowledged that she’s been approached about a Senate campaign, but hasn’t yet made a final decision on whether to run.

“I have had a lot of people calling, asking me to consider it,” she said. “So I haven’t said no. But I’m getting the data, the research, and talking to everybody. And we’re going to make sure we don’t lose that seat. And that is the No. 1 that I am committed to.”

Asked whether she has a timeline for making a decision on a Senate bid, Dingell demurred, saying that she’s not up against any solid deadlines yet.

“People are all pushing, and I think people that have gotten out there early have a lot of people shooting at them already,” she said. “And I’m very committed to getting the research, talking to people. And I have said to a number of people, I won’t say no yet.”

Stabenow’s announcement last week that she would not run for reelection in 2024 set off a scramble among Democrats, who are eager to secure their hold on a key battleground seat.

A handful of potential replacements have been floated so far, including Dingell and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.). Other prominent Democrats, like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg have already ruled out runs for Stabenow’s seat.

Democrats are facing a tough Senate map in 2024 that will require them to defend more than twice as many seats as Republicans. Stabenow’s retirement plans only further complicate the math for Democrats and give the GOP a new opening in the Wolverine State.

A crowded 2024 primary field in Michigan could also complicate things for Democrats. Speaking on MSNBC on Monday, Stabenow emphasized the importance of coalescing behind a single candidate for the Senate seat.

“We gotta figure out who the strongest candidate is and then get behind them and make sure they win,” she said.