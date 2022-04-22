Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
74°
Midland
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Seen On TV
Basin Business Report
Business
Education Report
Powering the Permian
State News
BorderReport
National
Political
Investigations
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Registration opens for sand volleyball league in …
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: …
See first image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Has inflation finally peaked?
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
United States to host Rugby World Cup for 1st time
Top Stories
FIFA takes on EA Sports video game in soccer’s new …
LEADING OFF: Francona, Guardians hit with virus outbreak
Grizzlies rout Warriors to avoid elimination, force …
Midland Christian defeated in playoff open
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Mom & Me Photo Contest
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Teacher Surprise
Community
Honoring Our Graduates 2022
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Honoring the Fallen
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals to all children …
Top Stories
Honoring the fallen
Gallery
Top Stories
Honoring Our Graduates 2022
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Noticias Permian Basin
Search
Please enter a search term.
Formula Shortage
Formula shortage? WIC offers advice to local families
Top Formula Shortage Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
1 injured in Midland County chemical fire
Boarded-up buildings: What’s the future of Monahans?
‘Trickery and deception’: Big Spring PD investigating …
Trio arrested in Walmart theft
Odessa man uses ‘brass knuckles’ in assault, police …
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up