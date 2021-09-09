Petersen and Fox brush off rust for ‘CSI: Vegas’ reunion

This Sept. 16, 2015 combination file photo shows William Petersen, left and Jorja Fox at the 2015 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews in Beverly Hills, Calif. The actors who first starred together on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in the early aughts are back together for “CSI: Vegas,” premiering Oct. 6, 2021 on CBS. (Photos by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Petersen and Jorja Fox are reunited and, yes, it feels so good.

The actors who first starred together on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in the early aughts are back together for “CSI: Vegas,” premiering Oct. 6 on CBS.

“It is at once just this sort of familiar thing in my mind and also brand new,” Fox told a virtual Television Critics gathering on Thursday. “The world, weirdly enough, is even more topsy-turvy than it was in 2000, so there’s so much new happening and yet it was sort of great to be grounded with William Petersen.”

Like the original, the new show is set in Las Vegas. Wallace Langham and Paul Guilfoyle return in their roles, too. But there’s new characters joining Petersen as Gil Grissom and Fox as Sara Sidle and updated technology to solve crimes.

“I was a little rusty on all the science,” Fox said.

Petersen said he had trouble keeping his hand steady using a lab tool that transports liquid.

“Billy and I used to be really good at that stuff,” Fox said, laughing.

Petersen added, “Age caught up with me.”

Petersen left the original show as a regular in 2010; Fox had departed three years earlier. Both made return guest appearances.

“It was unexpected to be asked to start a new version of this,” said Petersen, who again serves as an executive producer. “It’s a different world than it was 20 years ago.”