MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – See something online and buy it? We are all guilty of it.

Online shopping is on the rise because of how many people shop online after seeing a product on social media because of Instagram influencers.

Jessica Rule is the founder and president of Seen.Heard.Known advertising firm located in downtown Midland, she says the combination of social media and advertising has changed the game.

“One of the biggest changes with Instagram and advertising is we are able to get to know our customer on a deeper level, Rule said. We are able to target their interest to shopping wherever those metrics are we can get very specific not just throwing ads out there for everyone to see we’re really targeting the people that are most likely to buy the product.

Historically e-commerce has been fueled by search but now it is word of mouth through Instagram influencers like former Miss Midland Becca Lopez.

“I try to keep it honest and real with everybody that’s why I have grown such a big following there has been brands that reach out and like hey I’ll give you this product for free if you just post it and I’ve been very transparent with them,” Lopez said. If I don’t like this product i can’t stand behind it because I know people use me as a credibility or I don’t want to be responsible for a bad reaction if it’s facial or food or so I am very like honest with people.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports online purchases made by 13 to 18-year-olds from digital content have accounted for 54% of online spending in the U.S.

“We all started on Facebook they migrated to Instagram they’ve again migrated to TikTok so you’ve gotta go to the platform that they are using,” Rule said. But also talk in their terms keeping that in mind definitely using the colors and the language and all the things that really relate to them.

She says brands go where consumer attention is which is online.