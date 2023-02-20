ODESSA/ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – “From there we don’t know what happened. I mean, she wound up at a club being seen there dancing and having fun with her friends. And 46 days later, she’s in an oil lot,” said Susan rogers, the CEO of Odessa Crime Stoppers

Local law enforcement and Odessa Crime Stoppers are hoping to find new leads to a 31-year old cold case.

The body of a young mother was found back in January of 1992 after being discovered on an oil lease; to date, investigators said they have no leads, no suspects, and no answers.

Teresa Wagner was last seen on the night of January 10th, 1992 at an Odessa night club by the name of West LA. She was out partying and dancing with with friends.

​

“She went out to a club on Eighth street with some of her friends. You know, that’s the kind of things that they did back in then. There was a whole strip of clubs that were down Eighth Street and Grandview right there. So they were going back and forth to different clubs, which was typical back in that day to do,” said Rogers.

She says that would be the last time anyone saw Teresa alive.

“Her friend thought she had gone home and one of them went by her parents house the next day, which is where she lived with her two children and they said she had not come home,” said Rogers.

Fast forward 46 days- on February 25th her body was found in West Ector County, about ½ mile north of I20 near FM 866 on an oilfield lease road. She was just 25 years old.

“The guy was out checking the leases and was driving by and thought that there was actually a dead animal out there. And as he got closer, he realized that it wasn’t an animal,” said Rogers.

Her body was badly decomposed, which left few clues behind for investigators and there were no obvious signs of murder.

“There was not a lot, they were not able to determine her manner of death or cause of death. She had no gunshot wound, no stab would that they could see. So her cause of death was just listed as undetermined,” said Rogers.

Eventually the Sheriff’s Office put out a picture of the tattoo Teresa had on her shoulder of a Pegasus.

“She had a tattoo that they actually put out to the media. And her parents saw the tattoo and then that tattoo ultimately helped identify her. Her parents were able to identify her.” said Rogers.

Investigators strongly believe foul play was involved, but an extensive investigation eventually turned cold. Teresa had two small children at the time of her death, who are now young adults. Rogers is hoping someone remembers something.

​”Someone will hear it and they’ll think, gosh, I remember that, I remember her from back then. And, you know, I just wasn’t comfortable talking to law enforcement at that time. Or maybe that you don’t realize you didn’t realize at the time. If you knew her at the time, if you would have been around at that time, if you knew anything about her, you might not have even been there that night,” said Rogers.

“But would she have a problem with anybody? Did you see anything maybe that’s got something to do with it? And I never told anybody. So, you know, those that kind of information is what we’re looking for,” said Rogers.

Rogers says there were several cases similar to Teresa’s in the early 90’s and sais someone out there knows how she ended up at an oil field lease after a night out. She says even the smallest but information could help.

“Did you see her leave that evening with someone? Did you happen to be there that night? And so you’re talking to somebody and and then remember when it showed up that she was the missing person that was found out there, then, you know, and just never told anybody,” said Rogers.

If you might have any information on the death of Teresa Wagner, you’re urged to contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-tips. No caller ID is ever used and you will remain anonymous.