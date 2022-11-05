ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office and the Odessa Police Department have arrested a suspect wanted for an overnight shooting.

In a press release, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, November 4 at approximately 11:23 P.M., ECSO deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Andrews Hwy in reference to an ambulance run. Deputies found gunshot victims on scene. It’s not clear how many people were shot. Those gunshot victims were taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

ECSO said an investigation led to a suspect. On Saturday November 5 at approximately 6:30 A.M., ECSO and OPD arrested the suspect in the 7200 block of Cross B in Ector County.

Those are all the details provided in the press release. The investigation is ongoing.