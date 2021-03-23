Crane County

Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
76°
Midland
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Seen On TV
Basin Business Report
Business
Education Report
Powering the Permian
State News
BorderReport
National
Political
Investigations
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose …
West denounces death sentences for 3 who fought for …
A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime …
Mediterranean street food restaurant opening in Midland …
Video
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
Masters Report
NFL Draft
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
Ohtani carries Angels past Boston, ending LA’s 14-game …
Top Stories
Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national …
Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-1 in …
HIGHLIGHTS: RockHounds bats erupt in win
Video
Nats’ Strasburg allows Marlins 7 runs in 1st start …
About Us
TV Schedule
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Father’s Day: Save Dad’s Grill
Teacher Surprise
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Community
Honoring Our Graduates 2022
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Hometown Heroes
Honoring the Fallen
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
West Texas Parents Against Bullying announces monthly …
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Sgt. Lindsay Waychoff
Video
City of Odessa: Weekend Rundown
Odessa Operation Graduation: Safe Night
Little River Band coming to Ector Theatre
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Noticias Permian Basin
Search
Please enter a search term.
Crane County
Deadly Crane County crash
Top Crane County Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Baby missing from TX woods found alive 40 years later
West Texas Parents Against Bullying announces monthly …
Work continues at Pecos migrant facility
Social media’s impact on missing persons cases
Missing woman found dead
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up