Contact Us

KMID                                            KPEJ

1550 West I-20                            1550 West I-20
Odessa, TX 79763                       Odessa, TX 79763
(432) 563-2222                            (432) 580-0024

PROBLEMS WITH OUR WEBSITE? Email our Internet Operations Manager 

TO COMMENT ON A NEWS STORY:
Email the Newsroom
432-563-4421

Make a commercial request to use our video

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.

CAPTIONING ISSUES?
To report a closed captioning issue, please contact by phone or email:
Doug Faltus, Chief Engineer for KMID, KPEJ, NPEJ
p: 432-563-2222 x4527
1550 West I-20
Odessa, TX 79763

Public File Assistance

For assistance accessing the public file, contact:

Cindy Reed
432-617-4549
creed@kmid.tv

Don't Miss