Contact Us

KMID KPEJ

1550 West I-20 1550 West I-20

Odessa, TX 79763 Odessa, TX 79763

(432) 563-2222 (432) 580-0024

PROBLEMS WITH OUR WEBSITE? Email our Internet Operations Manager

TO COMMENT ON A NEWS STORY:

Email the Newsroom

432-563-4421

Make a commercial request to use our video

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.

CAPTIONING ISSUES?

To report a closed captioning issue, please contact by phone or email:

Doug Faltus, Chief Engineer for KMID, KPEJ, NPEJ

p: 432-563-2222 x4527

1550 West I-20

Odessa, TX 79763

Public File Assistance

For assistance accessing the public file, contact:

Cindy Reed

432-617-4549

creed@kmid.tv