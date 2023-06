ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The University of Texas Permian Basin welcomed nearly 150 incoming students this afternoon for orientation.

Following the brief presentation, students were separated into groups where they met with other new students. In these groups, freshmen played ice breaker games and were given a tour of the campus.

The motto that UTPB is going with for the year is “One Connection Changes Everything,” in an effort for all new incoming students to meet and get to know each other.