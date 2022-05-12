ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Saturday, May 14, the National Association of Letter Carriers will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Stamp Out Hunger, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides communities with an easy way to donate food to those in need.

Returning to the traditional drive this year, residents can simply leave their donations of non-perishable food items in a sturdy bag next to their mailbox before mail delivery this Saturday.

Recommended food items include:

Canned Soup

Vegetables

Canned meats

Pasta

Rice

Cereal

City and rural letter carriers will collect these items, which then will be distributed to food banks and pantries, churches and shelters in the community.

Locally, the West Texas Food Bank said it is still serving almost double the amount of families since the beginning of the pandemic. In WTFB’s last fiscal year, volunteers distributed almost thirteen million pounds of food.

“This is always one of the largest food drives that happens in the Permian Basin,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “We are so grateful to the Letter Carriers who work really hard to make this a success, and I am always blown away by the support of our community for our neighbors in need.”

“Life can deal ordinary hard-working people very difficult hands, especially over the last two years. Millions of Americans live in challenging situations, uncertain of where their next meal will come from or if at all. They’re our customers, our neighbors, our families. They include children and seniors we see every day. Sadly, one in five households experiencing food insecurity is home to a military veteran. So often, this food drive makes a positive difference for them,” the USPS said in a statement.

So far, more than 1.8 billion pounds of food have been collected by letter carriers across the country.