CWII Johnny V. Matta/US Army/1986-2003

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In the far reaches of west Texas, lies a small town hours away from freeways, city lights and traffic jams. It’s not uncommon to see horses tied up outside a convenience store there and people still ask how your family is doing when they catch you at the local grocery store. The West of the Pecos Rodeo is hosted every year in June right before the 4th of July because, in Pecos, waiting until July is just too long a wait. A parade is to be had for almost every major holiday. And, every year, for Memorial Day, children from the elementary schools and middle schools are bussed over to the high school gymnasium (which has been dressed from head to to toe in red, white and blue) to join the crowd of townspeople who have gathered to celebrate and honor the troops in the community that have been lost in service to their country.

One of those honored every year is CWII Johnny V. Mata. Rosa Salinas (Johnny’s sister) recalls her brother:

“He was a great brother. Strong always trying to make his siblings stronger in body and mind. He was very athletic and intelligent. He was needing to provide for his growing family and coming from a small rural town the military was his best option. He knew he could provide a good life for himself and his family.”

Johnny joined the US Army in 1986. He served until 2003 when he was killed in the ambush of Nasariyah, Iraq. Rosa said that CWII Mata “fought till the end and saved several lives from his maintenance company”.

She would like for people to know that Johnny was an expert in his field. His fellow soldiers would come to tell her that he was a leader and a friend. He was not afraid to lead by example and was willing to do anything that he asked of his soldiers. He did his job to the best of his ability and whole heartedly. He was the best son, brother, husband, father, friend and soldier that he could possibly be. She also wants people to know that even if you didn’t have the pleasure of meeting him he gave his life for you! He gave his life so that you could enjoy and love your family just like he wanted to enjoy and love his.

“I would like to add that although Johnny was my brother, military personnel should be thanked for their sacrifice to our country. Whether it be time spent away from their family and friends or by giving the ultimate sacrifice for our country. I could go on forever speaking about Johnny because he taught me so much in the short time we had, but most of all I want for people to NEVER FORGET his name… CWII Johnny V. Mata.”

-Rosa Salinas