Sgt. Jose Renteria Diaz

BARSTOW, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Jose Renteria Diaz was a resident of Barstow, Texas when he was enlisted in the Army in 1968.

Sgt. Diaz was trained as a Light Weapons Infantryman and was sent to Vietnam. There he was attached to attached to 196th Light Infantry Brigade, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry, B Company. On April 12, 1969, at the age of 20, it was reported that Sgt. Diaz was killed in “hostile action by an explosive device” in South Vietnam, Quang Tri Province.

Jose is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington DC. Name inscribed at VVM Wall, Panel 27w, Line 62. For his service and sacrifice he received the following accomodations:

★ Purple Heart

★ Combat Infantryman Badge

★ Marksmanship Badge

★ National Defense Service Medal

★ Vietnam Campaign Medal

★ Vietnam Service Medal

★ Army Presidential Unit Citation

★ Vietnam Gallantry Cross

★ Army Good Conduct Medal

This Memorial Day, please remember Sgt. Jose Renteria Diaz who gave the ultimate sacrifice.