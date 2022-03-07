MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On the eighth floor of Midland Memorial Hospital, there is a familiar face in the Rehabilitation Department.

It’s Vishnu Potluri, and he’s staying busy. Vishnu is approaching his tenth year as a physical therapist with the hospital.

The last two years have been quite impactful to him. Perhaps, they were the most significant.





“The past two years, it’s been hard. Like everyone here who is working, I just do my job,” Vishnu said.

When the pandemic began, healthcare workers like Vishnu stayed on the frontlines to provide critical health services to the public.

Vishnu’s colleagues said he wanted the green light to treat all patients affected by COVID-19: those who lost their ability to move and those whose lives have been changed drastically.

Vishnu works closely with those patients. It can take many months to see progress.

“He’s worked very diligently to get those patients back to doing what they need to do, so they can get home, back to their families, and get back to walking again,” said Kevin Crutchfield, Director of Inpatient Rehab Services at MMH.

It was much more than just Vishnu’s humility which earned him a nomination as a ‘Hometown Hero.’ A colleague said Vishnu understands his job well and he understands the patients who he treats.



He is their fiercest advocate.







“Listen to the people who are going through what they are going through,” Vishnu said.

Vishnu understands how important it is for his patients to get back on their feet — quite literally.

Reporter Rob Tooke got the chance to surprise Vishnu during the workday at MMH. ABC Big 2 partner, Carpet Tech, awarded Vishnu a free floor and house care cleaning and disinfectant service.

“Vishnu, do you like surprises?” Rob asked.

“Not really,” Vishnu laughed. He continued, “I’m just a small part of the whole, big thing: the hospital.”



ABC Big 2 would like to thank Nothing Bundt Cakes and the florist at the Market Street in Midland for their involvement, too.