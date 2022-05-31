ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech are happy to announce Odessa Police Department Sergeant Lindsay Waychoff as winner of the monthly Hometown Hero award.
Sgt. Waychoff won a free carpet cleaning service, courtesy of Carpet Tech. For more information on Carpet Tech’s cleaning services, you can find their available services here.
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech are happy to announce Odessa Police Department Sergeant Lindsay Waychoff as winner of the monthly Hometown Hero award.