ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years.

The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of Carpet Tech, for her service to the community.

Detective Hughes hails from Canton, Ohio. The Corporal works as a Detective in OPD’s property unit. Hughes is also an instructor who teaches crisis intervention training. Hughes has worked as a negotiator and as a polygraph examiner. In addition to that, Hughes spent time as a field training officer with OPD.

“When I first moved out to Odessa, I was like, ‘Where’s the grass?'” Hughes mused. “But I didn’t know a lot about it. I came to this department because of the opportunities here… Once I started to make contacts in the community, and be able to serve the community, I saw why [OPD is] such an incredible department. Because it has the support of the community.”

Hughes added: “I want to give back to those who helped me and give to those who come after me.”

Detective Hughes said she appreciates the support she receives from within the department, as well as the available opportunities for growth.

There’s no doubt Detective Hughes wears many hats in the department. But on top of her many roles, Hughes is also a big supporter of “Western Wednesday” at OPD. It’s a fun chance to dress the ‘Texas way,’ from boots to the buckle, to the shirt and cowboy hat.