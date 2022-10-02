ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 News and Carpet Tech would like to honor Odessa Police Department Officer Alejandro Reyes as a “Hometown Hero.”

Officer Reyes was nominated by his peers at OPD. He was gifted a full house floor care-cleaning service from Carpet Tech, as well as cake and balloons.

Officer Reyes said he finds the camaraderie at OPD to be an important aspect of his job. Reyes said it is important to have colleagues he can depend on. Reyes added that he enjoys serving the very community that he lives in.

“Odessa is like home for me. I’ve lived pretty much my whole life here in Odessa. So, really to be able to make a direct impact on the community every time I come to work, there’s no other feeling like it,” Officer Reyes said. “There hasn’t been a single day that I come to work that I don’t feel proud of myself and part of the people that I work with every day.”