MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Efrain Borunda has spent the last 25 years at Midland Memorial Hospital working as a floor care technician.

He takes great pride in his work. Efrain has cleaned and waxed every inch of the hospital floors. His colleagues say Efrain knows the hospital better than anyone else. They say other staff members and visitors always notice Efrain’s work – the floor is bright, glossy, and impressively clean.

Needless to say, Efrain is a dedicated and hard-working staff member in the Environmental Services Department. Even during the difficult times of the pandemic, Efrain continued to ensure the floors were always clean. A complaint from Efrain is unheard of.

Because of his workmanship and his consistently pleasant attitude, Efrain’s peers nominated him as ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech’s ‘Hometown Hero.” Efrain was gifted a free and complete carpet care cleaning package from Carpet Tech.

Midland Memorial Hospital said in a statement, “We are blessed to have [Efrain] on our team and are very proud to be associated with him. He is truly an asset to MMH and to our community. Efrain is an unsung hero to us, and we are happy to nominate him for this honor.”