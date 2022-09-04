ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech is honoring a member of our local law enforcement.

Meet Detective Yolie Medrano of the Odessa Police Department.

Detective Medrano works financial crimes in OPD’s property division. Financial crimes include forgery, credit card abuse, and identity theft. Bottom line, Detective Medrano works to get justice for the victim.

Detective Medrano said she loves her line of work. In fact, her career spans 23 years, and counting!

“What’s it like working for the Odessa Police Department?” reporter Rob Tooke asked.

“I love it,” Medrano responded. “I can’t say enough about the department. They’ve been wonderful… I love it here. I enjoy this community. I’ve been here in Odessa for a long time, so I just love it here.”

ABC Big 2 partner, Carpet Tech, awarded Detective Medrano with a full house floor care cleaning at her convenience.