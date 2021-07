Last year, 188 children in our community were removed from their homes and desperately needed an advocate to speak up for them. CASA of West Texas are currently looking for more volunteers.

What does it take to become a volunteer? Visit the events section of CASA of West Texas Facebook page to sign up for our next information session here or call our office at 432-683-1114, ext. 16.

Don’t delay – application deadline is July 13th for our next training class!