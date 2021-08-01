Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
Top Stories
Fire crews battle Turkish wildfires at holiday destinations
Top Stories
After Biles exit, MyKayla Skinner earns Olympic silver medal
Incredible Raven: Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics
Israeli premier blames Iran for tanker attack; Tehran denies
Burkina Faso sees more child soldiers as jihadi attacks rise
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Silver Star Nation
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Italian Jacobs takes surprising gold in Olympic 100
Top Stories
Olympic champion Sunisa Lee adds bronze on uneven bars
Hello, again: US and Spain to meet in Olympic men’s quarters
Bryce Hoppel misses out on 800m final at Olympics
A pandemic Olympics, without all the crowds: What gets lost?
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
Big 2 Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Back to School Photo Sweepstakes
Community
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Destination Texas
Travel Quiz
Honoring The Graduates 2021
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Remarkable Women
Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
Carpet Tech Giveaway
Don't Miss
22 year-old Odessa Mom killed in rollover crash
Video
UPDATE: The suspect has been identified
Gallery
3.0 magnitude earthquake in West Texas
Unassuming home selling with entire ‘authentic 1800s Western town’ in backyard
Bryce Hoppel misses out on 800m final at Olympics