PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Retail thefts have been on the rise as of the late. In 2022, stores lost an estimated $86.6 billion to retail thefts. That number is projected to skyrocket to over $115 billion in 2025, according to Captial One Shopping.

The Odessa Police Department says so far this year, there have been 160 reported incidents of theft in Odessa. Last year, that number was 440.

When speaking with the owner of Concrete Gallery, Ejay Cartier, he says that his store did face a few theft attempts. “There was like a couple of occasions when like somebody had grabbed like a rack full of clothing and they tried to run out but luckily one of my guys was able to catch him out the door.”

Tips that OPD gave for businesses include having security cameras positioned in multiple spaces as well as having well-lit areas.