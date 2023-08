MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s a problem in the Basin and the Permian Basin Builders Association is fixing it once house at a time.

The city of Midland and the PBBA see that affordable housing is hard to come by which is why they have partnered up with each other and different companies in the area to tackle that problem.

We’ve been following the development since the groundbreaking and now we check out the latest development, lets check it out in the video above.