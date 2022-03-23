Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
81°
Midland
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Seen On TV
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Press Releases
Business
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Live Updates | Russians fight in streets of Ukrainian …
MPD arrests probationary police officer
Battle of the Bands coming to Ector Theater
Hershey offers free Reese’s for a year – or for life
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
Doncic making progress, but out for Mavs in Game …
Top Stories
At Boston Marathon, Ukrainian runners show national …
Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three …
Polanco HR, 4 RBIs; Twins beat Red Sox 8-3 on Patriots’ …
Kraken add Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore as minority …
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Mom & Me Photo Contest
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Teacher Surprise
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Hometown Heroes
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Brewster County
Several U.S law enforcement agencies arrest 45 undocumented …
Top Brewster County Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Drug lord’s daughter released early from prison
5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his …
MPD arrests probationary police officer
Report: Abilene child had 0% body fat
Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up