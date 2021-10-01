Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
Can I refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if my employer requires it?
Video
Top Stories
Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US
Huge fire extinguished at oil facility in southern Lebanon
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
French actor breaks silence on child sex abuse within church
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Silver Star Nation
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Big Game
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Browns’ Owusu-Koramoah out of hospital, has throat bruise
Top Stories
Lightning sign coach Jon Cooper to extension through 2024-25
Miami says D’Eriq King needs season-ending shoulder surgery
Kenyan Kipruto wins pandemic-delayed 125th Boston Marathon
LEADING OFF: Astros face renewed sign-stealing charge
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Teacher Surprise
Pro Football Challenge 2021
The Masked Singer
Community
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Breast Cancer Awareness Quiz
Hunger Action Month
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
Breast Cancer Awareness Quiz
Don't Miss
Google Maps will soon guide you through indoor malls, airports and more
Video
Crime of the Week: MCSO asking for help to solve a theft
Gallery
Project set begin on Highway 191 near west Loop 250