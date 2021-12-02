Stephania Martinez joined the ABC Big 2/Fox 24 team in December of 2021 as a Weekend Anchor/Reporter.

Stephania was born and raised in the Houston area, and she’s excited to now call West Texas home.

She recently graduated from The University of Houston, where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Anthropology Pre-Law. In her time there, she covered Sports, Entertainment and more on Cougar Central, CoogTV at her University; Including her experience expands as she worked on and off air for Sports and Entertainment in cities like Barcelona, Spain and Chicago, Illinois.

Stephania’s passion for storytelling started when she participated in Miss Houston and became International Sweetheart for Tau Kappa Epsilon. She is recognized for her way of helping the community and volunteering internationally for non-profits and expos for bridal and oil and gas as an Emcee.

Stephania’s 2 biggest quotes are “Your voice matters” and “if not now, when?” She always put those into play in the newsroom as well as her daily life. Besides storytelling, her other passions are travel, bike riding, meeting new people and eating.

If you have any local restaurant recommendations for her or you would like to reach out to her about story ideas, you may reach her via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Email.