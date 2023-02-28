Ricacia joined ABC Big 2/FOX 24 in February 2023 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Ricacia was born in Lubbock and moved to Dallas in first grade. Ricacia graduated from The University of Houston with a Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Law, Policy and Values.

During her time in Houston Ricacia interned at FOX 26 where she gained experience as a reporter. She shadowed reporters, created a reel, and gained knowledge in editing and interview styles.

In her free time Ricacia enjoys working out, she has tried various workouts from CrossFit, Barre, kickboxing, rock climbing and running. Anything that gets the body moving. She also enjoys concerts. She has seen Drake, Future, Beyonce and Jay Z just to name a few. She also enjoys gardening and has several plants. If you see her out don’t hesitate to ask about her next concert plans, fitness goals or latest plant purchase. Or, if you have a news tip, you can email Ricacia here.