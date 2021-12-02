Rachel Hallam

Rachel joined the ABC Big 2 News team in December 2021 as a Multi-media Journalist. Rachel was born and raised in Southern California and recently graduated from Colorado State University. She got her Bachelors degree in Journalism with a second field in Spanish Language. She also received a biliteracy award for her years of Spanish Language Immersion Programs.

During her time in Colorado, she worked for the on campus sports broadcasting program, Collegian Television as an anchor and reporter. She helped create the first ever all women on campus broadcasting program at CSU. She also spent two years in Loveland, Colorado, gaining public and media relations experience with the American Hockey League, the Colorado Eagles.

She loves news and sports and has a true passion for football. She’s very excited to call West Texas home.

In her free time, you can find Rachel listening to all genres of music on her beloved record player, debating anything sports related, petting dogs, and hanging out with friends. If at any point you see her around the Basin, bring up something about sports or ask her about her dogs, and you are guaranteed to make her day.

You can find Rachel on Instagram and Twitter. Or feel free to send an email her way if you ever have any story ideas, questions, or just want to say hello.