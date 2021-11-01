Ozzy Mora joined KPEJ- Fox 24 News as an evening anchor in November of 2021. Originally from Los Angeles, California, Ozzy landed a job straight out of college at KPNX-TV in Phoenix. After having previous experience working at ABC7 and Sirius XM Satellite Radio in Los Angeles, she was ready to follow her dreams of telling stories with purpose.

Ozzy has a passion for telling stories specifically of people making a difference, organizations coming together to help others, and assisting in providing resources for people in need. She was the first to tell stories in the Spanish language at KPNX-TV, digital journalist to start a blog about the importance of community and transitioned to being on-air talent. Through her stories she has helped children become entrepreneurs through lemonade stands to helping organizations raise enough funds to build shower trailers for the homeless.

She has been recognized by nonprofits and organizations for her strides in helping the community. Ozzy has also modeled for music videos, Aston Martin, and has been on the cover of an Arizona magazine called “Que Magazine.”