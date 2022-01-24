Matt joined the KMID team in January of 2022 as a mid-day anchor and evening reporter.

Matt spent the past year and a half at our Nexstar affiliate in Tampa, Florida where he worked as a contributor for a health and lifestyle show called BLOOM.

Before that, Matt studied in the field of journalism at the Florida State University where he earned his bachelors degree in media communications. He minored in business as well in his time at FSU.

As a Florida native, at the beach or out boating is where Matt spent most of his free time along with playing a round of golf and cheering on the Buccaneers and Lightning. Traveling and hitting the ski slopes is also a passion of Matt’s and he loves to get out and explore whenever he can.

New to the area, you’ll find Matt checking out all of the latest restaurants, bars, golf courses and events that make the Odessa/Midland area his new place to call home and he can’t wait to see all that the Permian Basin has to offer.

If you have a story idea for Matt, you can email him here.