Madeleine joined the ABC Big 2 team in August of 2023 as a mid-day anchor.

She graduated in May 2023 from the University of Arkansas, where she majored in broadcast journalism with a minor in global studies. She reported, produced and anchored for UATV, her student-run college news station.

Madeleine is originally from the small town of Laddonia, Missouri, but she has always loved Texas and is excited to learn more about the Basin area!