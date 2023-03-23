Jesse joined ABC 2 Big News team in March 2023 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Originally from Los Angeles, CA Jesse received his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism/Broadcasting at California State University Northridge in 2020.

He is very excited for this new experience and looking forward to bringing the most engaging stories to the community and meeting new people along the way.

Before joining the team, Jesse began his career at ABC 7 Los Angeles as a News Assistant, assisting both reporters and producers with story ideas as well as conducting interviews with public figures and even having to cover breaking news events.

Jesse’s passion has been sports since he was a child, wanting to become a reporter personality at ESPN down the line. When he is not talking or debating sports with someone, Jesse loves to talk about music. He has a strong love of with Hip Hop, most specifically, but also enjoys listening to oldies as well as classic rock. When it’s all said and done Jesse wants to look back at Odessa as the place where he began his journey and made him the reporter that he will be down the line.

You may reach Jesse by email, here.