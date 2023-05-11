Garrett Hottle joined KMID in May 2023 as the evening anchor for ABC Big 2 News and Fox 24 News after spending the last two years in Waco and Bryan working as an Anchor, Reporter, and Forecaster.

He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas where his family still resides.

Garrett initially attended West Texas A&M University to play football, but then fell in love with journalism and decided to pursue a degree in broadcast journalism. AT WTAMU, Garrett participated in the school’s News One station with news and weather reports in Amarillo.

In 2018 with a B.A. in broadcast journalism and obtained his first position at KMVT/KSVT in Idaho, where he won multiple Idaho Press Awards in reporting and forecasting.

In his free time, Garrett loves watching sports and spending time outdoors. He loves football and basketball, especially the San Antonio Spurs, who he grew up watching as a kid.

He also has family in Crane who are excited Garrett is now delivering news in the Permian Basin.

He loves meeting and talking with people. If you’d like to connect with him, feel free to reach out to Garrett or view updates on his Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.