Chandler joined the ABC Big 2, and Fox 24, teams in June of 2023 as a Morning Anchor.

She is a graduate from the University of North Texas with a degree in Broadcast Media and a minor in Communication. At UNT, Chandler was a part of UNT’s NTtv (North Texas Television), where she was the entertainment anchor for Let’s Talk North Texas and North Texas Now.

Chandler is a Houston-native where she attended HSPVA, a high school for performing and visual arts where she studied music as a flautist. She was also a part of the Houston Youth Symphony and first chair region band.

Though she’s a new Odessa resident, she is no stranger to the city. In 2019, she was crowned Miss Texas where she traveled the Lonestar state encouraging our youth, performing and serving our Texas communities.

When she’s not on-air, you can find Chandler working out, playing her flute at events and discovering local eats and coffee shops!