Cameron Stuart

Cameron Stuart is a Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter. He joined the KMID/KPEJ team in August 2021.

Cameron was born and raised in Rockland, Massachusetts, a short drive from Boston.

He graduated from Baylor University in 2019 with a Communications Degree. During his time at Baylor, he wrote for the Baylor Lariat, worked as a play-by-play announcer for the Bears’ football, basketball and baseball teams as well as hosted the award-winning student podcast, “Don’t Feed The Bears.”

Cameron joins the team from KWKT FOX 44 in Waco. He also worked as a play-by-play voice for the Wareham Gatemen of the Cape Cod Baseball League and interned at London Sport, the UK’s largest non-profit sports organization, in 2018.

In his off time, Cameron enjoys rooting on his favorite Boston and Baylor sports teams (never missing a Patriots game,) playing trivia games and listening to the musical stylings of Oasis.

He is excited to get back into sports and showcase the athletes of west Texas!

