Avi Carr-Gloth joined the KMID/KPEJ team in July 2021 as a Sports and News Reporter.

Avi was born in Palo Alto, California but spent most of his early years living in Toledo, Ohio. During high school, he lived in New Rochelle, New York where he graduated from Solomon Schechter School of Westchester.

During college, Avi lived in Needham, Massachusetts and graduated from Emerson College with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a Sports Communication minor. He was involved in numerous campus broadcast organizations including calling play-by-play for the Emerson men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Since he was little, Avi has been passionate about sports broadcasting and sharing the ways sports unites people from different walks of life. He believes everyone can learn something from sports even if it’s not their primary interest. An avid Cleveland sports fan, Avi is always ready for a debate on the day’s biggest sports news.

In his free time Avi likes listening to a wide variety of music, watching sports, and consuming as much Star Wars content as possible. Basketball, ultimate frisbee, and baseball are some of his favorite sports to play.

You can find Avi on Facebook and Twitter. Or send him an email if you have a story idea, question, or just want to say hello.