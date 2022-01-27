The newest place for a lively brunch experience in Midland is Basin Brunch.

It’s a unique concept where once a month, a pop-up brunch is set up in a local restaurant. In January Basin Brunch was at Librado. Before that it was at Basin Burger.

“We’re just trying to fill a need that we think is in this city,” says JD Granado, cofounder of Basin Brunch.

Granado says Basin Brunch is essentially a brunch mixed with a day party. The pop-up has a DJ, mimosa towers, and plenty of good food options. The partnering restaurants work with Basin Brunch to provide some delicious options.

“We just want to highlight a lot of people in Midland that can help us out, and we can help them too kind of, get a younger demographic.”

JD says Basin Brunch will be back at Librado for February. A date for it has not yet been decided on.

Fore more on Basin Brunch, check out the video above.